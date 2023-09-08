Charlestown man seriously injured in Jackson County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Charlestown was seriously injured after a crash in Jackson County Thursday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Officials said that just after 9 a.m., a Toyota pickup truck that was being driven by 31-year-old Logan M. Light of Charlestown was heading south on US 31 near County Road 50 North in Jackson County when, for some unknown reason, the truck crossed into the northbound lane and then went off the east side of the road.

The truck then hit a culvert and rolled over multiple times, causing Light to be ejected from the truck. ISP said EMS took him to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana before being flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said toxicology results are pending.

