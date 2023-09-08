Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs announces upcoming events ahead of Fall Meet

Churchill Downs’ 11-day September meet starts
(tcw-wave)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is starting off fall with some big events.

Twilight Thursdays will be each week of September from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Grove, with gates opening at 4 p.m.

The “Road to the 150th Kentucky Derby” will be on Saturday, Sept. 16, featuring two stakes races: the Iroquois and the Pocahontas.

“Downs After Dark: Bourbon and Boots” will be on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Then kicking off the first of October is “Family Adventure Day.” There will be face painting, an arts and crafts station, a bubble station, inflatables, a Kona ice truck, and music.

For more information on these events, click here.

