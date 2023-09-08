Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies body found in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD investigating

(Action News 5)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is conducting a death investigation after finding the body of a man in the Shawnee neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue on a call for service around 1:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead inside a vehicle, Ellis said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 32-year-old Daniel Uylaki. He died after being shot multiple times.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket

Latest News

Middletown Elementary School gifted MakerPlace STEAM Cart
Clark County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Top deck lane of Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled to be closed
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Unsettled, gloomy pattern continues until late weekend