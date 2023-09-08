Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Park Duvalle neighborhood

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Beech Street just after 3 p.m., LMPD’s Major Russell Miller said.

When officers arrived, Miller said they found a man upstairs who had been shot multiple times. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified him as 54-year-old Gary Henry Jr.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

