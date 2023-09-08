Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies teenager killed in California neighborhood, LMPD investigating

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Virginia around 8 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Virginia around 8 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was in critical condition after being shot near South 26th Street and Virginia Avenue on Aug. 17, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Virginia around 8 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a teenager who had been shot. She was taken to UofL Hospital. Officials said she died at the hospital on Aug. 27.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified her has 16-year-old Breyasia Walker.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
School crossing guard injured in hit & run; suspect arrested
JCPS confirms student from another school brought gun to Ballard HS football game
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket

Latest News

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Park Duvalle neighborhood
Coroner identifies body found in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD investigating
Middletown Elementary School gifted MakerPlace STEAM Cart
Clark County man arrested for possession of child pornography