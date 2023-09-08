Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy skies erode by late weekend

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few patches of fog possible Saturday morning
  • Clouds and spotty showers again on Saturday
  • Sunshine briefly returns early next week before Tuesday’s showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up some this evening, resulting in a partly cloudy sky and some patchy fog overnight. Any lingering shower chance we’d see during this time will be very low. Low temperatures will be in the 60s early Saturday morning.

With low pressure aloft redeveloping just south of our area on Saturday we’ll see another round of mainly cloudy skies during the afternoon. However, those west of I-65 will likely see quite a bit of sunshine as the edge of the clouds will be nearby.

Clouds will once again break up somewhat Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the 60s heading into Sunday morning.

While a decent amount of cloud cover is still possible Sunday morning, drier air pushing in during the day will give us some decent sunshine at times compared to previous days. High temperatures will respond by boosting into the 80s in many spots.

Monday looks to be the sunniest day in a while as we find ourselves between two systems. That next system arrives on Tuesday with some showers, but thunderstorms are unlikely as this will be a cooler, cloudier cold front. Highs will be in the 70s for much of next week behind this front.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, September 8, 2023

