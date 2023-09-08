Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy afternoon ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty drizzle this afternoon
  • Cooler weather pattern ahead
  • Real taste of autumn weather next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected into the afternoon with perhaps a pocket or two of drizzle. Most will remain dry with highs generally in the 70s. As the cloud cover continues to break apart, skies turn partly cloudy overnight. Any lingering showers will dwindle and dissipate overnight as well. Expect seasonably cool temperatures with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Low pressure will develop to our east on Saturday with clouds likely to re-develop into the I-65 corridor. The better chances to see sunshine will be to the west. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out as well. Our clouds stick around Saturday night leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. Morning lows will be near average once again, bottoming out in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, September 8, 2023

