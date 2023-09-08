Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS teacher arrested, accused of driving under the influence

Christian Lauria, 43
Christian Lauria, 43(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School teacher was arrested after police accused him of driving under the influence.

On Monday around 12:55 a.m., officers were called to respond to a crash on I-264 East near Westport Road.

According to an arrest report, 43-year-old Christian Lauria of Louisville had crashed into the concrete barrier and could not get out of the car.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they talked to Lauria and that he appeared to have glassy eyes.

Lauria told police he had been drinking and was coming from Breckenridge Lane.

He was arrested and charged with one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

The arrest slip said Lauria had a blood alcohol content of .182 when he was taken into custody.

JCPS said Lauria is still employed with the district.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

