Middletown Elementary School gifted MakerPlace STEAM Cart

(WKYT)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Middletown Elementary School got to expand its hands-on learning after receiving a generous donation.

The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota Kentucky gave the school a MakerPlace STEAM Cart. The cart comes with tools, building pieces, technology and lessons geared toward grades one through five.

Middletown Elementary is one of two schools that have received a STEAM Cart.

