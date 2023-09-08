Middletown Elementary School gifted MakerPlace STEAM Cart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Middletown Elementary School got to expand its hands-on learning after receiving a generous donation.

The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota Kentucky gave the school a MakerPlace STEAM Cart. The cart comes with tools, building pieces, technology and lessons geared toward grades one through five.

Middletown Elementary is one of two schools that have received a STEAM Cart.

