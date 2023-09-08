Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Name of officers at scene when officer was shot released

Louisville Metro Police Department officers Brandon Haley (left) and Colin Billotto have been...
Louisville Metro Police Department officers Brandon Haley (left) and Colin Billotto have been identified as the officers who were fired upon from a house early on Sept. 7, 2023 while making a traffic stop. Haley was wounded and is in critical, but stable condition.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have identified the two officers involved in yesterday’s shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The critically wounded officer has been identified as Brandon Haley. A member of the department for just over two years, Haley was struck by gunfire that came from a nearby during the traffic stop at 40th Street and Kentucky St.

LMPD says the second officer on the scene was Colin Billotto, a 3 1/2 year veteran of the department. Billotto was not injured.

In a statement, Sgt. Matt Sanders, commander of the LMPD Media and Public Relations Unit, said Haley remains in critical, but stable condition.

LMPD has arrested three people on charges unrelated to the shooting of Haley. Sanders said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Patrick Eugene Thomas Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested September 6 for multiple counts of...
Man arrested for firing gun at people in store parking lot
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

School bus driver heading to work identified as victim in Bullitt County head-on crash
The unveiling of the first responder dedication wall will be held on 9/11
StoryPoint, Eastern High School students create first responder dedication wall
Jeffrey Clark and Garr Keith Hardin spent 21 years in prison for the 1992 murder of Rhonda Sue...
2 exonerated Louisville men to receive $20.5 million after spending 22 years in prison
Churchill Downs announces upcoming featured events