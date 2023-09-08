Name of officers at scene when officer was shot released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have identified the two officers involved in yesterday’s shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The critically wounded officer has been identified as Brandon Haley. A member of the department for just over two years, Haley was struck by gunfire that came from a nearby during the traffic stop at 40th Street and Kentucky St.

LMPD says the second officer on the scene was Colin Billotto, a 3 1/2 year veteran of the department. Billotto was not injured.

In a statement, Sgt. Matt Sanders, commander of the LMPD Media and Public Relations Unit, said Haley remains in critical, but stable condition.

LMPD has arrested three people on charges unrelated to the shooting of Haley. Sanders said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

