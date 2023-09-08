New hours announced for Indiana BMV branches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will have new hours starting in October.

This will allow many local branches throughout the Hoosier state to provide service six days a week and allow for more job training opportunities for employees, according to an Indiana BMV announcement.

Indiana BMV said one of the reasons for these changes in hours is because more out-of-branch transactions are being done.

Click here to find out the new hours for each local branch.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.