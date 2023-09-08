Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New hours announced for Indiana BMV branches

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will have new hours starting in October.

This will allow many local branches throughout the Hoosier state to provide service six days a week and allow for more job training opportunities for employees, according to an Indiana BMV announcement.

Indiana BMV said one of the reasons for these changes in hours is because more out-of-branch transactions are being done.

Click here to find out the new hours for each local branch.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Patrick Eugene Thomas Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested September 6 for multiple counts of...
Man arrested for firing gun at people in store parking lot
LMPD officer in hospital after crash on Highway 44 in Bullitt County

Latest News

How will sports betting impact Kentucky’s economy?
The University of Evansville does not consider race when reviewing applicants.
UE to offer new Health Professions Education program
Berea prepares for boost in tourism this fall
Berea prepares for boost in tourism this fall
The final major pieces to the 2023-24 Kentucky men’s basketball regular-season schedule have...
UK men’s basketball SEC schedule released