School bus driver heading to work identified as victim in Bullitt County head-on crash

(WCAX)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Authorities in Bullitt County say a head-on crash this morning between two pickup trucks killed a man heading to work to drive a school bus.

The man killed has been identified as Jason Benningfield, 38.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 44 at Douglas Drive.

Chief Deputy Alex Payne of the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t know the specifics about what happened, but they can say one of the pickups crossed the median into the path of the other.

Payne said Benningfield was a bus driver for Bullitt County Schools and was heading to work at the time of the crash.

