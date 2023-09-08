Shelby County man arrested, charged with kidnapping woman, 3-month-old child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County man has been arrested and is facing several charges including kidnapping a woman and her three-month-old daughter, according to a citation.

Shelby County 911 got a complaint of a man who had allegedly assaulted a woman and was going through other vehicles near the Waddy Post Office on Wednesday, Sept. 6 around 4 p.m., officials said.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that she and her three-month-old child were in their car at PetCo in Jefferson County while her boyfriend was in the store for a DoorDash order. She then said the man, 34-year-old Derick Taylor, jumped into the car and stole it with her and her child inside, according to the report.

The citation states the woman told police that while driving towards Shelby County, Taylor made her take her pants and underwear off and rubbed his hand on her body.

The woman then told police that the car became disabled, and that’s when Taylor pulled into the Waddy Baptist Church. According to the citation, Taylor then went to the rear of the post office and got into another vehicle. After that, the woman saw Taylor go into a wooded area.

Deputies and K9 Niko started tracking Taylor and soon found him hiding under an abandoned vehicle. Officials said Taylor was taken into custody and then transported to UofL Hospital due to him being heavily intoxicated.

After searching Taylor, deputies found bags of what they believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana. The woman then told deputies that Taylor hit her in the face just before stopping at Waddy Church.

Taylor is charged with two counts of unlawful imprisonment first-degree, one count of criminal mischief first-degree, one count of possessing methamphetamine first-degree (first offense), one count of possessing marijuana, one count of receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, one count of kidnapping a minor, one count of kidnapping an adult, and one count of assault fourth-degree. Taylor’s bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.