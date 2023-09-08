Contact Troubleshooters
StoryPoint, Eastern High School students create first responder dedication wall

The unveiling of the first responder dedication wall will be held on 9/11
The unveiling of the first responder dedication wall will be held on 9/11(Source: KFVS)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - StoryPoint Middletown and Eastern High School students’ creation of a first responder dedication wall will be unveiled on Monday, Sept. 11.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 500 Meridian Hills Drive in Middletown. All are welcome.

As a thank you to first responders for supporting residents and the greater community, StoryPoint Middletown began hosting ‘First Responder Fridays,’ the release said.

Led by the Eastern High School graphic design teachers Trina Helson and Stephen Johnson, the students collaborated with StoryPoint to create the community’s very own first responder dedication wall.

The event will include a bagpipe performance, a moment of silence, and a few words from the mayor on what the wall means to the community before it is officially unveiled by the students, the release said.

“Residents are forever grateful for what first responders do for them and the community,” StoryPoint Middletown Executive Director David Dunbar said. “It’s the least we can do.”

