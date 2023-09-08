Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court

FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump moved a lawsuit seeking to bar him from running again for the White House from state to federal court in the first step of what promises to be a tangled legal battle that seems ultimately destined for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The liberal group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed the initial lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado state court, arguing a Civil War-era clause prohibiting higher office for those who once swore an oath to the Constitution and then engaged in “insurrection” prevents Trump from running in 2024.

Trump’s attorneys on Thursday moved the case to federal court.

“Plaintiffs’ challenge to Colorado’s ability to place Donald Trump on the presidential ballot depends solely on the Fourteenth Amendment,” they wrote. “Trump’s basis for removal of the state court action is federal question jurisdiction under Section 3 of Fourteenth Amendment.”

CREW’s case is the first of what’s expected to be many challenges filed in various states by the group and Free Speech for People, another liberal nonprofit. Activists in other states have filed lawsuits in which they represent themselves, but legal observers contend the more robust complaints by the nonprofits are more likely to end up at the nation’s highest court, which has never ruled on the clause.

CREW can move to return the case to state court. It has requested a speedy ruling on the issues before Colorado’s Republican primary ballot is finalized on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Patrick Eugene Thomas Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested September 6 for multiple counts of...
Man arrested for firing gun at people in store parking lot
School bus driver heading to work identified as victim in Bullitt County head-on crash

Latest News

Wind sprays mist over the rim of the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial Sunday, May 27, 2018, in...
Authorities identify remains of 2 victims killed in 9/11 attack on World Trade Center
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Maker of widely used abortion drug asks Supreme Court to reject limits backed by lower court
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
Illinois child, 9, struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school