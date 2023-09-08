Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UE to offer new Health Professions Education program

UE to offer new Health Professions Education program
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville has a new program, the first of its kind in the region.

UE will now be offering a Ph.D. in Health Professions Education.

Officials say the goal is to hopefully ease the shortage of healthcare professionals nationwide.

We’re told this will help help clinicians develop the skills to be effective educators.

This program aims to benefit many areas, like nursing, doctors, physical therapy, athletic training, occupational therapy and more.

Those in this Ph.D. program will need 44 online credit hours, with options to meet in-person with instructors.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Patrick Eugene Thomas Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested September 6 for multiple counts of...
Man arrested for firing gun at people in store parking lot
LMPD officer in hospital after crash on Highway 44 in Bullitt County

Latest News

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Unsettled, gloomy pattern continues until late weekend
How will sports betting impact Kentucky’s economy?
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Park Duvalle neighborhood