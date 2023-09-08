UE to offer new Health Professions Education program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville has a new program, the first of its kind in the region.

UE will now be offering a Ph.D. in Health Professions Education.

Officials say the goal is to hopefully ease the shortage of healthcare professionals nationwide.

We’re told this will help help clinicians develop the skills to be effective educators.

This program aims to benefit many areas, like nursing, doctors, physical therapy, athletic training, occupational therapy and more.

Those in this Ph.D. program will need 44 online credit hours, with options to meet in-person with instructors.

