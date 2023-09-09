Contact Troubleshooters
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Dixie Highway identified

By Samantha Murray and Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old killed in a hit-and-run Friday night on Dixie Highway.

It happened around 10:30 p.m., in the 2100 block of Dixie Highway.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said witnesses told police a man was trying to cross Dixie Highway when he was hit by a car that was headed north.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said details of the make and model of the car are not known at this time.

Derrick Wright Jr. died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating.

Police are asking if anyone was in the area at the time or may have information, call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

