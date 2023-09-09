Contact Troubleshooters
City leaders break ground on mixed-income affordable housing complex downtown

LDG Development said the property will have 343 units available for families who earn between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LDG Development said the property will have 343 units available for families who earn between 30% and 80% of the area's median income.

The mixed-income development is being built on East Gray Street. One, two and three-bedroom apartments will be available and monthly rental rates will range between $446 and $1,715.

”This is a special day in this neighborhood,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “This is the project that’s going to help push these blocks around us and all the families that live here forward.”

”This is the first time in the history of Louisville that we have put health, food, workforce development, all in the same development,” Representative Morgan McGarvey said.

Prestonian residents will have access to after-school literacy programs, a food pantry and free job training thanks to a partnership with Norton Healthcare.

LDG said 145 units will be reserved for families of four who earn less than $30,000 per year.

Governor Andy Beshear said at the groundbreaking he plans on increasing Kentucky’s affordable housing trust fund, which helped make this project possible.

”Congregating people who are impoverished in one area, that is not a solution for them or our city,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “And so we are really focused on bringing affordable housing to every part of our city.”

Greenberg said his administration invested more than $10 million in this property. The Prestonian will be the first of 15,000 affordable housing units his administration plans to help build across the entire city. Administration will be announcing Greenberg’s affordable housing plan later this September.

LDG hopes to welcome the first resident in late 2024.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

