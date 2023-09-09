Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool weather into the weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today with a few isolated, light showers
  • Drier and slightly warmer for the second half of the weekend
  • Shower chances increase Tuesday into Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pesky area of low pressure will keep us partly to mostly cloudy through the majority of our Saturday. A few isolated, very light showers are possible at times which will also keep clouds around. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight, skies turn partly cloudy with a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s as showers dissipate.

Although a few isolated, light showers can’t be ruled out, sunshine will be on the increase for Sunday. Drier air will gradually filter in as well, helping give temperatures a boost into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs. Mostly clear and cool by Sunday night. Plan for low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

