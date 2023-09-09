FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool weather into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today with a few isolated, light showers

Drier and slightly warmer for the second half of the weekend

Shower chances increase Tuesday into Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pesky area of low pressure will keep us partly to mostly cloudy through the majority of our Saturday. A few isolated, very light showers are possible at times which will also keep clouds around. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight, skies turn partly cloudy with a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s as showers dissipate.

Although a few isolated, light showers can’t be ruled out, sunshine will be on the increase for Sunday. Drier air will gradually filter in as well, helping give temperatures a boost into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs. Mostly clear and cool by Sunday night. Plan for low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

