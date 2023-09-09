Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash after pursuit in Hardin County

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police responded to a deadly crash in Hardin County early Friday morning, according to a release.

KSP received a call from Elizabethtown Police around 3:08 a.m. asking for help with a crash at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley View Drive in Vine Grove, officials said.

The preliminary investigation shows that an Elizabethtown police officer tried to stop a 2010 Ford Flex for speeding on North Dixie near Baptist Health Hardin. Officials said the Ford did not stop and drove away at high speeds.

The pursuit continued on North Dixie before turning onto Joe Prather Parkway and ending at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley View Drive after the driver lost control, according to the release.

Officials said the driver was a 15-year-old boy. A 20-year-old passenger, Jamari Whitfield of Radcliff, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. The 15-year-old was taken to UofL Hospital and was later released and lodged in the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center, where he was charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
School bus driver heading to work identified as victim in Bullitt County head-on crash
LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Patrick Eugene Thomas Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested September 6 for multiple counts of...
Man arrested for firing gun at people in store parking lot

Latest News

34-year-old Derick Scott Taylor
Shelby County man arrested, charged with kidnapping woman, 3-month-old child
Christian Lauria, 43
JCPS teacher arrested, accused of driving under the influence
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers
Louisville Metro Police Department officers Brandon Haley (left) and Colin Billotto have been...
Name of officers at scene when officer was shot released