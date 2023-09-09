Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD collecting donations for officer shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

Officer who was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Brandon Haley.
Officer who was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Brandon Haley.(LMPD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Foundation is asking for donations for 33-year-old Officer Brandon Haley who was hospitalized after he was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Thursday.

Haley was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. when multiple shots were fired from a nearby home.

He was taken to the hospital and has undergone two surgeries and remains in critical yet stable condition, the foundation said.

Police have arrested four people who were at the scene the night of the shooting. None of the suspects have been charged with the shooting.

Haley has been with the LMPD as an officer for a year and a half. He’s been married to his wife Allison for five years and has young children with her. His family said that he is passionate about family and cares about the city and the community just as much.

So far, the foundation has raised over $1,400 for Haley.

(Story continues after post)

If anyone wants to donate to support Haley, visit saferlouisville.org or Venmo @LuisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
School bus driver heading to work identified as victim in Bullitt County head-on crash
Dominique Edward Thompson, 27, of Louisville, is facing charges in connection with the...
Troubleshooters: Man arrested at OIS scene was on home incarceration despite recent, long criminal history
Christian Lauria, 43
JCPS teacher arrested, accused of driving under the influence
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers

Latest News

Shelby Bisconer and Edward Sark are set to face a grand jury for their involvement in the road...
Shooting suspects in road rage incident that paralyzed a 6 year old set to face a grand jury
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance
Shelby Bisconer and Edward Sark are set to face a grand jury for their involvement in the road...
Shooting suspects in road rage incident that paralyzed a 6 year old set to face a grand jury
Crime Scene
LMPD investigating fatal hit and run on Dixie Highway