LMPD investigating fatal hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night on Dixie Highway.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Dixie Highway on a report that a pedestrian was struck.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said that witnesses told police a man was trying to cross Dixie Highway when he was hit by a car that was headed north. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said details of the make and model of the car are not known at this time.

The man that was hit died before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating. Police are asking if anyone was in the area at the time or may have information, please call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

