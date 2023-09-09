LMPD provides update on officer-involved shooting in Clifton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an update, the Louisville Metro Police Department said have interviewed all parties involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in August.

The shooting happened on Aug. 4 in the 200 block of Frankfort Avenue around 10:19 p.m. after officers were called to respond to a report of shots fired.

James Monti, 46, was shot and killed by officers. Body cam footage from that night was publicly released on Aug. 10.

LMPD said investigators are combing through all evidence, including, but not limited to, video footage.

Once the Public Integrity Unit concludes its investigation, a file will be presented to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The timing of investigations varies case by case.

LMPD said to keep in mind that the investigation is ongoing and the department is limited in what it can share.

Another update will be provided when more information is available to share.

WARNING: The content of the body cam footage is graphic and may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

