Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance

D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native D’Corey Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent with another live performance on Sept. 12.

The results of the week’s competition will air Wednesday.

Johnson’s success began in 2021 when a video of him singing the National Anthem at his school went viral.

Since that viral video, he’s been performing at various sporting events and has appeared on television shows like Inside Edition, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Today with Hoda & Jenna, Fox & Friends, and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

The 11-year-old has adopted the motto, “A Voice 4 All People.”

Johnson recently finished a national 51-city tour, and said his ultimate dream is to one day become an EGOT recipient.

For more information or a full list of acts moving forward, please visit the official show site by clicking or tapping here.

