NAFD resuces cyclist who had fallen off cliff near Silver Creak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Fire Department rescued a cyclist who had fallen around 30 feet down a cliff on Thursday morning.

NAFD said that they arrived at the scene after a witness heard cries coming from Silver Creek around Armstrong Bend Road and called 911.

They quickly found the man who had run off the road during the night while on his bike. They lowered firefighters down to begin to treat his injuries before pulling him up in a Stokes basket. He was transported to UofL Hospital where they treated his injuries.

