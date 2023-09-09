Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

NAFD resuces cyclist who had fallen off cliff near Silver Creak

New Albany Fire Department saves a cyclist that feel off cliff.
New Albany Fire Department saves a cyclist that feel off cliff.(NAFD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Fire Department rescued a cyclist who had fallen around 30 feet down a cliff on Thursday morning.

NAFD said that they arrived at the scene after a witness heard cries coming from Silver Creek around Armstrong Bend Road and called 911.

They quickly found the man who had run off the road during the night while on his bike. They lowered firefighters down to begin to treat his injuries before pulling him up in a Stokes basket. He was transported to UofL Hospital where they treated his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
School bus driver heading to work identified as victim in Bullitt County head-on crash
Dominique Edward Thompson, 27, of Louisville, is facing charges in connection with the...
Troubleshooters: Man arrested at OIS scene was on home incarceration despite recent, long criminal history
Christian Lauria, 43
JCPS teacher arrested, accused of driving under the influence
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers

Latest News

US 31 near County Road 50 North in Jackson County.
Charlestown man seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers
Churchill Downs announces upcoming events ahead of Fall Meet
New hours announced for Indiana BMV branches