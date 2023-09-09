Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish officials say

Mark Dickey became suddenly ill with stomach bleeding during an expedition with a handful of others. (CNN, TURKEY'S DIRECTORATE OF COMMUNICATIONS, ITALIAN ALPIN
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Rescue teams began the arduous process Saturday of extricating an American researcher who became seriously ill while he was 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) below the entrance of a cave in Turkey, an official from Turkey’s disaster management agency said.

It could take days to bring Mark Dickey to the surface since rescuers anticipate he will have to stop and rest frequently at camps set up along the way as they pull his stretcher through the narrow passages.

“This afternoon, the operation to move him from his camp at 1040 meters to the camp at 700 meters began,” the official from the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate told The Associated Press.

In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, American caver Mark Dickey, 40, talks to the camera next to a colleague inside the Morca cave near Anamur, southern Turkey. Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save the American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 3,280 feet in a cave in southern Turkey after he became ill.(Turkish Government Directorate of Communications via AP)

The 40-year-old experienced caver began vomiting because of stomach bleeding while on an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains.

Teams of rescuers from across Europe have rushed to Dickey’s aid. A Hungarian doctor reached and treated him inside the cave on Sept. 3. Doctors and rescuers have since been taking turns caring for him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
School bus driver heading to work identified as victim in Bullitt County head-on crash
Dominique Edward Thompson, 27, of Louisville, is facing charges in connection with the...
Troubleshooters: Man arrested at OIS scene was on home incarceration despite recent, long criminal history
Christian Lauria, 43
JCPS teacher arrested, accused of driving under the influence
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers

Latest News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
Shelby Bisconer and Edward Sark are set to face a grand jury for their involvement in the road...
Shooting suspects in road rage incident that paralyzed a 6 year old set to face a grand jury
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance
Shelby Bisconer and Edward Sark are set to face a grand jury for their involvement in the road...
Shooting suspects in road rage incident that paralyzed a 6 year old set to face a grand jury