Shooting suspects in road rage incident that paralyzed a 6 year old set to face a grand jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of 6 year old Onyx Sands is still awaiting justice after a shooting during a road rage incident has left her paralyzed.

Shelby Bisconer and Edward Sark were both charged with wanton endangerment in that shooting, with Sark facing an additional assault charge.

Onyx Sands spent 39 days in the hospital and in rehabilitation because of the injuries she suffered from the road rage incident back in July.

Friday, her family got one step closer to getting justice as they had a chance to give a victim impact statement in front of the suspects charged with hurting her to showcase how this impacted their lives.

Edward Sark and Shelby Bisconer had preliminary hearings Friday for their involvement in the shooting that left Onyx confined to a wheelchair. Jonathon Rivera, who’s charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in the case, was also in court Friday and shares the same attorney as Bisconer.

LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit Detective Brad Russell testified against all three suspects in the case. Russell said that four motorcycles were involved in the road rage incident back on July 10th and said that all three suspects were on their own individual bikes. He said witness testimony and videos revealed Sark fired three shots into the SUV Onyx and four of her family members were in while on Interstate 65.

One of those bullets severed Onyx’s spine.

Russell also testified that both Bisconer and Rivera shot multiple rounds at the SUV after it ran into Rivera’s motorcycle, knocking him off his bike at the University Boulevard off-ramp.

Sark was seen in court Friday with a black eye after reports said he was brutally beaten and hospitalized while in Metro Corrections.

His attorney asked for his bail to be lowered for his safety, but instead, the judge said he should seek protective custody. Bisconer, however, has been out of jail on home incarceration.

This situation doesn’t sit well with Onyx’s mother who said her life has changed forever.

“I have not been able to go to work as a result of this,” Chyna Sands said. “My livelihood has changed. I’m a registered nurse, and I’m coming up on the time where I have to go back to work, but I don’t know that I can.”

Meanwhile, the attorney representing both Bisconer and Rivera said he believes his clients should not be lumped in with Sark’s case and asked for all of them to be heard separately.

Sands said she wants anyone involved in the shooting that hurt her daughter to be held responsible.

”To allow these people the comforts of home incarceration together by the Commonwealth is a slap in the face to not only me but to my daughter,” Sands said.

The judge did rule that there was enough evidence to waive Sark and Bisconer’s cases to a grand jury. The cases will be heard during the same week of October 2nd, with all three suspect’s bonds remaining the same.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.