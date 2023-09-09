Contact Troubleshooters
Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 8 scores

Check out WAVE's coverage of Touchdown Friday Night week four.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 8:

  • Carmel - 14, Trinity - 41
  • Paul Laurence Dunbar - 24, Shelby County - 34
  • Waggener - 27 , Williamsburg - 44
  • South Oldham - 38, North Oldham - 20
  • Daviess County - 16, North Hardin - 45
  • East Jessamine - 18, North Bullitt - 21
  • Holy Cross - 13, Jeffersontown - 18
  • Jeffersonville - 27, Fern Creek - 48
  • Fairdale - 15, Spencer County -19
  • DuPont Manual - 43, Eastern - 0
  • Hart County - 50, Elizabethtown - 27
  • Collins - 24, Oldham County - 8
  • DeSales - 45, Lafayette - 6
  • Lexington Christian - 14, Christian Academy - 12
  • Meade County - 32, Central Hardin - 25
  • La Salle (Cincinnati, OH) - 21, Central - 0
  • Pleasure Ridge Park - 21, Butler County - 12
  • Bullitt Central - 0, Bullitt East - 45
  • Bryan Station - 28, Ballard - 21
  • Ashland Blazer - 45, Bardstown - 24
  • Doss - 6, Atherton - 50
  • Walton-Verona - 7, Kentucky Country Day - 43
  • Seymour - 47, Floyd Central - 50
  • Eastern (Pekin) - 12, Silver Creek - 33
  • Charlestown - 22, North Harrison - 34
  • Providence - 66, Clarksville - 8
  • New Albany - 14, Bedford North Lawrence - 52

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

