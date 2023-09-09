Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 8 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 8:

Carmel - 14, Trinity - 41

Paul Laurence Dunbar - 24, Shelby County - 34

Waggener - 27 , Williamsburg - 44

South Oldham - 38, North Oldham - 20

Daviess County - 16, North Hardin - 45

East Jessamine - 18, North Bullitt - 21

Holy Cross - 13, Jeffersontown - 18

Jeffersonville - 27, Fern Creek - 48

Fairdale - 15, Spencer County -19

DuPont Manual - 43, Eastern - 0

Hart County - 50, Elizabethtown - 27

Collins - 24, Oldham County - 8

DeSales - 45, Lafayette - 6

Lexington Christian - 14, Christian Academy - 12

Meade County - 32, Central Hardin - 25

La Salle (Cincinnati, OH) - 21, Central - 0

Pleasure Ridge Park - 21, Butler County - 12

Bullitt Central - 0, Bullitt East - 45

Bryan Station - 28, Ballard - 21

Ashland Blazer - 45, Bardstown - 24

Doss - 6, Atherton - 50

Walton-Verona - 7, Kentucky Country Day - 43

Seymour - 47, Floyd Central - 50

Eastern (Pekin) - 12, Silver Creek - 33

Charlestown - 22, North Harrison - 34

Providence - 66, Clarksville - 8

New Albany - 14, Bedford North Lawrence - 52

