Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 8 scores

Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 8:
- Carmel - 14, Trinity - 41
- Paul Laurence Dunbar - 24, Shelby County - 34
- Waggener - 27 , Williamsburg - 44
- South Oldham - 38, North Oldham - 20
- Daviess County - 16, North Hardin - 45
- East Jessamine - 18, North Bullitt - 21
- Holy Cross - 13, Jeffersontown - 18
- Jeffersonville - 27, Fern Creek - 48
- Fairdale - 15, Spencer County -19
- DuPont Manual - 43, Eastern - 0
- Hart County - 50, Elizabethtown - 27
- Collins - 24, Oldham County - 8
- DeSales - 45, Lafayette - 6
- Lexington Christian - 14, Christian Academy - 12
- Meade County - 32, Central Hardin - 25
- La Salle (Cincinnati, OH) - 21, Central - 0
- Pleasure Ridge Park - 21, Butler County - 12
- Bullitt Central - 0, Bullitt East - 45
- Bryan Station - 28, Ballard - 21
- Ashland Blazer - 45, Bardstown - 24
- Doss - 6, Atherton - 50
- Walton-Verona - 7, Kentucky Country Day - 43
- Seymour - 47, Floyd Central - 50
- Eastern (Pekin) - 12, Silver Creek - 33
- Charlestown - 22, North Harrison - 34
- Providence - 66, Clarksville - 8
- New Albany - 14, Bedford North Lawrence - 52
