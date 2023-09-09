UAW president asks union members to be ready to strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UAW president says he’s throwing contract proposals in the trash can, and he’s asking the 12,000 Ford workers in the area to be ready to not go to work.

Three major automakers and the UAW have six days to reach a deal to avoid a strike. The potential fallout is 146,000 total employees off the assembly lines and a hit to the economy.

On Friday, UAW president Shawn Fain released an unapologetic update on their demands during an online video that lasted for 20 minutes.

Fain says the big three, that’s Ford, GM, and Stellantis, have all given the UAW a response to their demands.

You can tell what Fain’s thoughts on the proposals are by just looking at the video. Sitting behind Fain is a trash can labeled “Big Three Proposals.”

“We keep filing the offers in their proper file cabinet back here and keep filling that thing up until they want to get serious,” he said.

As we get closer to the September 14th deadline, the talks between UAW and Ford, GM, and Stellantis, continue to heat up.

“If we hit 11:59 pm. on Thursday without a deal at any of the big three automakers, there will be a strike at all three if need be,” Fain said.

Ford employs 12,000 people in the area, and many have already started practicing picketing.

“As I’ve said over and over these companies have a quarter of a trillion dollars of profit in the last decade,” Fain said last month at a picket practice. “They made 21 billion in the first six months of this year. They can afford to do a lot for these members, but it’s a matter of whether they want to or not.”

In Friday’s update to Union members, Fain went over their demands, along with the big three’s responses to each one.

The demands cover tiers, wages, cost of living adjustments, profit sharing, temporary workers, job security, work-life balance and retirees.

Ford is proposing 9% raises over four years, but it also includes lump sum inflation payments. GM’s offered 10% raises plus lump sums.

Stellantis offered wage increases in each year of a new four-year contract totaling 14.5%, and lump sum payments.

For Fain and UAW, many of the responses either didn’t go far enough or outright rejected their demands.

“That’s what these companies think you’re worth. That’s what they say about you behind closed doors meeting with the bargaining committees,” Fain said to his workers. “Then they go on TV talking about treating us like family. Tell me, is this how you treat your family? Do you tell your family good luck living paycheck to paycheck, but I’ll keep my $29 million a year? Do you tell your family go make cars seven days a week, 90 days in a row, so I can buy a second house in Mexico? That’s not how I treat my family.”

WAVE News reached out to Ford for a statement about this new development. A spokesperson sent us this statement:

“Ford is proud to build more vehicles in America and employ more UAW-represented hourly workers in America than any other automaker.

We are committed to creating opportunity for every UAW worker to build a great career, and become a full-time permanent Ford employee with good middle-class wages and benefits.

We continue to negotiate with the UAW and Build on our strong track record of creative solutions, as our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive workforce more than ever.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.