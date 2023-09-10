Contact Troubleshooters
7th annual Flutter Fest returns to Louisville Zoo

Butterfly on flower
Butterfly on flower(Louisville Zoo)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The seventh annual Flutter Fest at the Louisville Zoo runs from Sept 11-16.

The festival celebrates the fall migration of endangered monarch butterflies and their journey to the forested mountains of Mexico for the winter.

There will be butterfly-centric activities at the Zoo’s main plaza from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11-15 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 16. In the Africa Zone of the Zoo, the “Butterflies N’Blooms” exhibit will be open through Sept. 17.

Admission for daily tickets bought in-person will be $3 off throughout Flutter Fest courtesy of PNC Grow Up Great.

