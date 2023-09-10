Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man who died in wrong-way crash on Gene Snyder

The crash happened on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Rd.
The crash happened on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Rd.(WAVE News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fiery wrong-way crash on the Gene Snyder ended with one person dead Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a crash around 5 a.m. on I-265 West near Beulah Church Road.

Police said early investigation found a car was traveling east in the westbound lanes and hit a box truck head-on, setting the car on fire.

The driver of the car died before being taken to the hospital. Mitchell said police are unsure if there were other passengers in the car.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the driver as 28-year-old John Marshall.

The box truck driver was not injured.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

