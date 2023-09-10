Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Another day in the 80s before big changes arrive midweek

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures climb into the low and mid 80s for Monday
  • A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing rain and cooler temperatures
  • Below average temperatures stick around through next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover will gradually fade giving way to mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be cooler, falling into the 50s and 60s by early Monday.

While Monday will begin with a good amount of sunshine, clouds will gradually be on the increase through the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s.

Clouds continue to thicken and increase Monday night as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows. A few spotty showers are possible as our next system begins to move in from the northwest.

Rain chances especially increase near sunrise Tuesday. Tuesday’s cold front helps to bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the region. Afternoon highs will only make it into the low and mid 70s at best.

