FORECAST: Warming temperatures into Monday, big changes midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures today and Monday

A cold front Tuesday sparks a few stray showers

Fall-like temperatures arrive by midweek with highs in the 60s and 70s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover gradually fades and breaks apart for the rest of our Sunday. This means sunshine will be on the increase into this afternoon giving temperatures a boost. Plan for highs in the low and mid 80s.

Mostly clear and cool by Sunday night. Plan for low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

While Monday will begin under a mostly sunny sky, clouds will gradually be on the increase through the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s.

Clouds continue to thicken and increase Monday night as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows. A few spotty showers are possible, especially near sunrise Tuesday morning.

