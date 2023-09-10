Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warming temperatures into Monday, big changes midweek

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures today and Monday
  • A cold front Tuesday sparks a few stray showers
  • Fall-like temperatures arrive by midweek with highs in the 60s and 70s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover gradually fades and breaks apart for the rest of our Sunday. This means sunshine will be on the increase into this afternoon giving temperatures a boost. Plan for highs in the low and mid 80s.

Mostly clear and cool by Sunday night. Plan for low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

While Monday will begin under a mostly sunny sky, clouds will gradually be on the increase through the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s.

Clouds continue to thicken and increase Monday night as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows. A few spotty showers are possible, especially near sunrise Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday Sept. 10, 2023

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers
School bus driver heading to work identified as victim in Bullitt County head-on crash
Christian Lauria, 43
JCPS teacher arrested, accused of driving under the influence
Crime Scene
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Dixie Highway identified
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday Sept. 10, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/8
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/6
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/5