Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Payton Hughes puts on a ghillie suit, sits in a pot, and pretends to be a bush. Then, he jumps out at unsuspecting passersby.

He films the interactions on UK’s campus and posts them on TikTok.

“I think that the primary reason why I started doing it was to bring positivity to people and make people laugh,” said Hughes.

Hughes isn’t the first ‘Bushman.’ It was a comment on another Bushman’s page that planted the idea in his head.

“This lady had said I am going through chemotherapy right now for my cancer and you just made my day better by giving me a laugh and I immediately went and found my ghillie suit and decided I’m gonna at least try it once,” said Hughes.

Three weeks later, he’s still going and has no plans of stopping. His posts have picked up momentum online, so much so that he gets more people stopping him for pictures than scares sometimes.

“I smile inside of the suit. Why do I do that?” said Hughes. “Just knowing that I’m causing a little interruption in people’s monotonous day is a good feeling.”

Hughes says being a bush isn’t as easy as it looks, though. “You want to try and be inconspicuous but at the same time you want to be out in the open and unexpected.”

