Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived at the intersection of Cedar Street and South 29th Street around 9:15 Sunday morning and found a man who had been shot.

Police said he died before they could take him to the hospital.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no known suspects at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

