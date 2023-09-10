Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Old Louisville

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Oak Street around 8:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said he was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

