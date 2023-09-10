Man in hospital after shooting in Old Louisville
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Oak Street around 8:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said he was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.
LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.