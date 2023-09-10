Norton Cancer holds 'Bike to Beat Cancer' to raise funds, celebrate survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Cancer Institute’s Bike to Beat Cancer raises critically important funds for clinical care and research, but it’s also about celebrating cancer survivors.

“It truly is a celebration, a celebration of our survivors and the struggle they go through,” Norton Healthcare Chief Development Officer Lynnie Meyer said.

Riders from around Louisville came out for the 2023 Bike to Beat Cancer Saturday. Participants could choose from a number of rides ranging from five to 100 miles. All of the proceeds raised went directly to support the institute’s mission of curing cancer.

One of the survivors at Saturday’s event was 68-year-old Angie Marshall.

She found out she had breast cancer in 2021 when she went for a routine mammogram after her coworker was diagnosed.

Fortunately for Angie, it was stage one cancer. She also had a good prognosis. However, getting the diagnosis was especially emotional because she had lost her own mother to breast cancer.

Through it all, she said she always kept a fighting spirit.

“I’ve always been a survivor, and so I just really got into fight mode,” Marshall said. “When I was having the surgery and going through chemo I really wasn’t thinking about not making it through.”

She had a double mastectomy and went through four rounds of chemo before entering remission by the end of the year.

She said it was her family, friends and neighbors that got her through.

After going into remission, she decided to pull out her old bicycle and pick up biking again. That’s when she participated in her first Bike to Beat Cancer last year. She challenged herself to ride 35 miles on her 35-year-old bike.

This year, she rewarded herself with a new bike. She said she rides for all the women who continue to be diagnosed every day.

“It’s really not about me,” Marshall said. “I’m doing this in honor of my mom, my coworkers. There were actually four of us, four women in my office who were all diagnosed with breast cancer within a year.”

For those who are still battling cancer, her advice is to draw strength from your support system.

“Get your support system in place because that’s what gets you through,” Marshall said. “You can be as positive as you are like me, but it’s everyone who supported me, that’s really what helped get me through it.”

You can learn more about Bike to Beat Cancer and make a donation to the Norton Cancer Institute, by clicking or tapping here.

