Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Cancer holds 'Bike to Beat Cancer' to raise funds, celebrate survivors

Norton Cancer Institute’s Bike to Beat Cancer raises critically important funds for clinical care and research, but it’s also about celebrating cancer survivors
By Noelle Friel
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Cancer Institute’s Bike to Beat Cancer raises critically important funds for clinical care and research, but it’s also about celebrating cancer survivors.

“It truly is a celebration, a celebration of our survivors and the struggle they go through,” Norton Healthcare Chief Development Officer Lynnie Meyer said.

Riders from around Louisville came out for the 2023 Bike to Beat Cancer Saturday. Participants could choose from a number of rides ranging from five to 100 miles. All of the proceeds raised went directly to support the institute’s mission of curing cancer.

One of the survivors at Saturday’s event was 68-year-old Angie Marshall.

She found out she had breast cancer in 2021 when she went for a routine mammogram after her coworker was diagnosed.

Fortunately for Angie, it was stage one cancer. She also had a good prognosis. However, getting the diagnosis was especially emotional because she had lost her own mother to breast cancer.

Through it all, she said she always kept a fighting spirit.

“I’ve always been a survivor, and so I just really got into fight mode,” Marshall said. “When I was having the surgery and going through chemo I really wasn’t thinking about not making it through.”

She had a double mastectomy and went through four rounds of chemo before entering remission by the end of the year.

She said it was her family, friends and neighbors that got her through.

After going into remission, she decided to pull out her old bicycle and pick up biking again. That’s when she participated in her first Bike to Beat Cancer last year. She challenged herself to ride 35 miles on her 35-year-old bike.

This year, she rewarded herself with a new bike. She said she rides for all the women who continue to be diagnosed every day.

“It’s really not about me,” Marshall said. “I’m doing this in honor of my mom, my coworkers. There were actually four of us, four women in my office who were all diagnosed with breast cancer within a year.”

For those who are still battling cancer, her advice is to draw strength from your support system.

“Get your support system in place because that’s what gets you through,” Marshall said. “You can be as positive as you are like me, but it’s everyone who supported me, that’s really what helped get me through it.”

You can learn more about Bike to Beat Cancer and make a donation to the Norton Cancer Institute, by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers
School bus driver heading to work identified as victim in Bullitt County head-on crash
Crime Scene
LMPD investigating fatal hit and run on Dixie Highway
Christian Lauria, 43
JCPS teacher arrested, accused of driving under the influence
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance

Latest News

Norton Cancer Institute’s Bike to Beat Cancer raises critically important funds for clinical...
Norton Cancer holds 'Bike to Beat Cancer' to raise funds, celebrate survivors
UAW president asks union members to be ready to strike
Saint James Court Art Show returning to Old Louisville
Magic and Wonder Show taking place to benefit Louisville nonprofits