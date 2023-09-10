Contact Troubleshooters
Paralyzed assistant fire chief from Indiana stands again

Georgetown Township Assistant Fire Chief Jim Mayfield used his new wheelchair to stand again.
Georgetown Township Assistant Fire Chief Jim Mayfield used his new wheelchair to stand again.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Georgetown Township Assistant Fire Chief Jim Mayfield is able to stand again, despite being paralyzed from the chest down.

He was given a new wheelchair, which can support him in a standing position.

Mayfield was injured on June 5, 2020. He fell off a roof and fractured his spine, leaving him paralyzed. He’s been in a conventional wheelchair ever since.

Mayfield was determined to live life to the fullest, with the goal of returning to the fire station as the finance officer and training coordinator.

The Standing Company, based in Michigan, helps people like Mayfield. The company’s president said standing has several health benefits including making bones stronger, relieving pressure, and helping people breathe easier.

Mayfield got his new wheelchair on Friday. He pulled a lever to adjust the position, bringing him to a stand with a big smile on his face.

“Not only is it good for your physical health, it’s great for your mental health,” Mayfield said. “Those two make it great for the soul. That’s what you need to get back because every day is a struggle, and it just makes the struggle a lot more tolerable.”

Mayfield said this entire journey has given him a new perspective on life and strengthened his faith. He thanked everyone who helped fund the new wheelchair.

