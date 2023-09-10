Wrong-way crash ends with 1 dead on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fiery wrong-way crash on the Gene Snyder ended with one person dead Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a crash around 5 a.m. on I-265 West near Beulah Church Road.

Police said early investigation found a car was traveling east in the westbound lanes and hit a box truck head-on, setting the car on fire.

The driver of the car died before being taken to the hospital. Mitchell said police are unsure if there were other passengers in the car.

The box truck driver was not injured.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

Police said the road will be closed for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.