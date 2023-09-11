Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

84-year-old dies after being thrown from ATV rear-ended by car

Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for...
Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.(MGN)
By AnaClare Barras and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELSH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – An 84-year-old man died after being hit by a car while driving an all-terrain vehicle on roads in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, a Nissan Altima was driving faster than the ATV and hit it from behind, causing Robert R. Montie to be thrown from the 4-wheeler.

Police said Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Altima were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Rd.
Coroner identifies man who died in wrong-way crash on Gene Snyder
Crime Scene
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Dixie Highway identified
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance
Georgetown Township Assistant Fire Chief Jim Mayfield used his new wheelchair to stand again.
Paralyzed assistant fire chief from Indiana stands again

Latest News

FILE - Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut is seen in the Pauls Church in Frankfurt, central Germany,...
Ian Wilmut, a British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79
Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in...
Man with 35 dogs inside van arrested, police say
FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New...
LIVE: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
Fort Knox and the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs held a commemoration for the 22nd...
Commemorations being in Louisville, Fort Knox areas for 22nd anniversary of 9/11