Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’

A Fox Valley man estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber. And at the age of 91, he just opened a new shop. (Source: WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – They say do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.

That must be true for one Wisconsin man, because even at 91 years old, he’s still at it.

Not only is Bob Rohloff still cutting hair, but after working for more than a decade at someone else’s barber shop, he’s once again opening his own shop. He’s calling it Bob’s Old Fashioned Barber Shop in Hortonville.

Rohloff followed in his father’s footsteps and started cutting hair in 1948 when he was still in high school.

After a lifetime of working and owning various shops, he said he tried to retire when he and his wife lived in Arizona, but retirement didn’t last long.

“If I ever get the chance, because I’ve always had my own shop, the right combination comes along, I will start a shop … I didn’t tell my family or nothing because I knew they wouldn’t agree,” he said.

What he loves most is interacting with customers. Plus, Rohloff says he doesn’t have any arthritis, so why not continue working?

As of now, he’s not putting any timeline on how long he’s going to keep doing it – but he estimates he has given 100,000 haircuts in his lifetime.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Rd.
Coroner identifies man who died in wrong-way crash on Gene Snyder
Crime Scene
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Dixie Highway identified
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance
Georgetown Township Assistant Fire Chief Jim Mayfield used his new wheelchair to stand again.
Paralyzed assistant fire chief from Indiana stands again

Latest News

Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Russell neighborhood.
Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood identified
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
How do you think he did?
WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke takes the U.S. Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Knox