Amber Alert for 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl issued by Florida authorities

According to authorities, the 2-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were last seen in Lake Worth,...
According to authorities, the 2-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were last seen in Lake Worth, Florida.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for a young boy and girl on Monday.

According to authorities, 2-month-old Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and 1-year-old Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga were last seen with 19-year-old Marjorie Maradiaga near the 3400 block of West San Salvador Street in Lake Worth, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the two children and Marjorie Maradiaga were forced into a dark gray-colored, four-door 2004 Lexus sedan by 21-year-old Santos Diaz Escobar following a physical altercation Monday morning.

Authorities believe the two children could be in the company of a 21-year-old.
Authorities believe the two children could be in the company of a 21-year-old.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Both Cristhian and Ariana are described as white-Hispanic and have brown hair with brown eyes.

The 2004 Lexus possibly has the Florida license number 2JZ-JACH. The vehicle also has a spoiler on the truck and after-market taillights that appear clear and white.

Officials say if anyone locates the children or the adults, do not approach them.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000.

