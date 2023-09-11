Contact Troubleshooters
Commemorations being in Louisville, Fort Knox areas for 22nd anniversary of 9/11

Fort Knox and the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs held a commemoration for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Observances were held on Monday in Louisville, Jeffersontown and Radcliff to mark the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

Fort Knox partnered with the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs to hold the Patriot Day ceremony in Radcliff to honor those who lost their lives.

Jeffersontown officials held a special ceremony at the Jeffersontown 9/11 – First Responders Remembrance Plaza to recognize the the bravery and sacrifice that occurred as a result of terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania.

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Fire Department Chief Brian O’Neill held a tribute at the Louisville Division of Fire Headquarters to honor the first responders who died that day 22 years ago.

Click here for more on the observances being held across the country.

