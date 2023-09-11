Convicted felon charged with having gun at youth football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who witnesses say pulled out a gun at a youth football game is facing multiple charges, including assaulting police and endangering children.

Timothy Deon Rayshawn Wright, 29, of Louisville, was arrested by Jeffersontown police. He is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and three counts of assaulting police officers, along with single counts of gun possession by a felon, menacing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and terroristic threatening.

Wright’s arrest report says officers were called when several people at a kids football game got into an altercation with Wright and he pulled out a handgun. A witness followed Wright until police arrived. When officers first saw Wright, they say he was standing in front of his car. But when police activated their emergency lights, the officers said Wright ran to the passenger side of the car, handed something to a person in the front passenger seat and started to walk away. He initially refused commands to stop and told police he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend.

Police say Wright became combative, balled up his fists and screamed at officers trying to detain him. At one point, Wright broke away from police and additional officers had to be called in to assist. When police tried to search the area of the car when he was standing, Wright tried to stop them. The report says he bit one officer, attempted to bite another and spat at a third.

After Jeffersontown officers placed him under arrest, they found a loaded gun magazine in his pants pocket. The magazine matched a handgun found on the back seat floorboard at the feet of four small children. As a convicted felon, Wright was not to be in possession of a gun.

Bond for Wright was set at $75,000 cash during his arraignment in Jefferson District Court. If bond is posted, Wright will be placed into the Home Incarceration Program. He was also ordered not to be in possession of any guns.

The next court appearance for Wright will be a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19.

