Crestwood family recognized as WKU’s Family of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - Western Kentucky University recognized a family from Crestwood as WKU‘s 2023 Family of the Year during Parent and Family Weekend.

Sydney Windhorst is a junior at WKU majoring in International Affairs and Political Science. The school said this is her second-year as a Spirit Master.

Windhorst was joined by her parents and grandparents on the field Saturday night at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

“As a third generation Hilltopper, it is impossible for me to separate my family from the Spirit of WKU,” she said in her essay.

Windhorst is on track to graduate in 2025 and will become her family’s fourth WKU alumnus.

“The WKU encouragement and support I receive here is second only to the type I receive from my family, a trait I am certain they perfected due to their own time on the Hill,” Windhorst said.

Nearly 200 nominations were reviewed by a selection committee of alumni for this year’s Family of the Year.

The school said the Windhorst family received a prize package including tickets to all weekend events and an $800 student scholarship for the 2024 spring semester.

