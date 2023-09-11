Contact Troubleshooters
Crunch Fitness hosts physical challenge to honor 9/11 victims, first responders

Crunch Fitness marks 9/11 with Stairmaster Challenge
Crunch Fitness marks 9/11 with Stairmaster Challenge(Crunch Fitness)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A different kind of observance at Crunch Fitness happened Monday, known as the 9/11 Stairmaster Challenge.

It is a unique initiative that they put on every year to encourage physical fitness along with commemoration.

Members are challenged to take more than 2,000 steps and climb 110 flights of stairs, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

Crunch Fitness said several firefighters even came out in full gear to complete the already difficult physical challenge, inspiring others to join in.

“When the firefighters were out here earlier, some of the members were doing their normal workout,” Crunch Fitness general manager Charlie Traughber said. “They saw that the firefighters were finishing up and hopped on a Stairmaster and went right with them, so it was awesome to see.”

Current Crunch Fitness membership is not required to participate, and those who participated will receive one week of free membership. Anyone in the community is welcome to join in this challenge to pay tribute to the fallen first responders.

