Daniel Boone National Forest waiving fees for 30th annual National Public Lands Day

The Daniel Boone National Forest announces Friday morning tentative reopening dates for many of their recreation areas, which includes the Red River Gorge. (WKYT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WAVE) - The Daniel Boone National Forest will waive fees at recreation areas for the 30th annual National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 23.

There will also be a trash clean up in the the Red River Gorge in celebration of the day.

Those who visit the Red River Gorge area are invited to participate in the clean up supported by the Daniel Boone National Forest, FIND Outdoors and the Powell County Tourism Committee. Trash collection supplies will be at the Slade Welcome Center and Gladie Visitor Center, according to a release.

Visitors are encouraged by staff to collect trash and return their found and bagged trash to the Gladie Visitor Center. Participants who return collected trash by the next day will be eligible for prizes.

All recreation area fees, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas, will also be waived on that Saturday.

The following day-use sites will be fee-free on National Public Lands Day:

· Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

· Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

· Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

· Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

· Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

· Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

· Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

· Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

· Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

· Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

· White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

On the evening of Saturday, September 23, the following overnight camping sites will be fee-free:

· Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

· Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

· S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

· Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

· Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

Click here for more information from the Daniel Boone National Forest.

