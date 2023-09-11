Contact Troubleshooters
Driver killed after stray tire hits car on I-70

ISP say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that left one person dead.(WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that left one person dead.

Officers say the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Interstate 70, west of downtown Indianapolis.

A caller told police an eastbound pickup truck lost a wheel that bounced over the median and hit an oncoming car, causing its roof and windshield to collapse. The car then went off the road about 300 yards before landing on its side just 25 feet from a house.

ISP says the woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

