Fire closes Goodwill in Shively ‘indefinitely’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Goodwill in Shively shared they are closed indefinitely after a fire broke out early Monday.

The store, located at 4840 Dixie Highway, said no one was injured in the fire.

According to a social media post, the store said they will remain closed as they work with the fire and police departments to assess damage.

As the store remains closed, customers are encouraged to visit other Goodwill stores nearby.

Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

