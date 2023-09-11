FORECAST: Clouds increase ahead of Tuesday rain chance

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny & warm Monday

Front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures Tuesday

Fall-like weather lasts through workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Upper-level clouds increase today ahead of our next system. However, we’ll see plenty of sunshine to push us into the low to mid-80s for highs once again. Clouds continue to increase and thicken tonight as our next cold front gets closer. Spotty shower chances increase early tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rounds of scattered showers throughout the day. Clouds and rain will limit highs to the 70s. Rain pushes east during the evening, allowing us to dry out and skies to clear overnight. Temperatures cool quite a bit behind the front. Expect lows in the 50s by Wednesday morning.

We’ll keep highs in the 70s and humidity low through the end of the workweek.

