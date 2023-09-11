Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Clouds increase ahead of Tuesday rain chance

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny & warm Monday
  • Front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures Tuesday
  • Fall-like weather lasts through workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Upper-level clouds increase today ahead of our next system. However, we’ll see plenty of sunshine to push us into the low to mid-80s for highs once again. Clouds continue to increase and thicken tonight as our next cold front gets closer. Spotty shower chances increase early tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rounds of scattered showers throughout the day. Clouds and rain will limit highs to the 70s. Rain pushes east during the evening, allowing us to dry out and skies to clear overnight. Temperatures cool quite a bit behind the front. Expect lows in the 50s by Wednesday morning.

We’ll keep highs in the 70s and humidity low through the end of the workweek.

